Image credit: Instagram/Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh is a pro at posing

Ayesha Singh plays Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. the actress has been winning hearts not just in the show but also in the real life. She recently attended the ITA Awards held in the city. She turned up in a tasselled crop top and skirt. The actress' goofy charm in her latest post. Ayesha Singh is very pretty and she is camera ready always. Here's a look at the photoshoot the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress conducted in the outfit that she wore for the awards night. It's a pretty tutorial on how to pose for the camera.