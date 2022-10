Bharati Patil

The first movie of the actress was Sangya Balya back in 1992. She also played pivotal roles in Jai Ho, Dulhe Raja. The senior actress is now seen in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin. She was also seen in Jasuben Jayantilal Ki Joint Family, Tum Dena Saath Mera, and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.