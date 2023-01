Image credit: Instagram

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest updates: Neil-Ayesha's pic with Siddhartha Vankar goes viral

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are going crazy over Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's post with Siddhartha Vankar. The TV show is one of the most popular ones which has been earning a spot in the TOP 2 on the TRP charts repeatedly. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead as Sai, Virat and Pakhi. Siddhartha Vankar has been associated with the since its inception. The two posts by Ayesha and Neil have left the fans intrigued and guessing.