Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans are going to see a surrogacy track wherein Pakhi will turn surrogate for Sai and Virat. Now, fans are not happy with the same. SaiRat recently had a confession and they got married again. SaiRat fans want to see them having a happy life and don’t want makers to bring the surrogacy track. And hence, since morning, the ‘Boycott surrogacy track’, has been trending on Twitter.