Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows that has kept audiences hooked to the screens. In the latest episode, Sai gets to know that her lost son Vinu is alive. She tries her level best to find her son and later Virat tells her that Vinu is not alive. She performs a puja for him, where Virat reveals that Vinu is alive. Sai gets shocked knowing that Vinu is Vinayak and has been adopted by Pakhi. But, now Pakhi will brainwash Vinu against Sai and will take him away from her. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens dub Jagtap as hero; Sai challenges Virat to reveal Vinayak's truth while Pakhi and Vinu go missing