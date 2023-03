Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

TV serials still remain to rule the TRP charts. There are many who dedicatedly watch daily soaps. All the drama unfolding gets the audience talking. But it can't be ignored that many TV shows have the spice of Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The love triangle between Ayesha Singh (Sai), Neil Bhatt (Virat) and Aishwarya Sharma (Pakhi) has kept everyone hooked. Currently, Virat is married to Pakhi while Sai is his first wife. They all are staying in one house together. That's something now!