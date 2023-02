Image credit: Twitter

TOP 7 TV shows that gone from tasting HIGH to brutal low per fans’ views

Not every day is a Diwali, say the people of India and hence, not every track will be well received by the audience. Sometimes, what the makers want to portray through certain tracks does not reach the audience and they start disliking the show or stop watching it. These days, due to the OTT boom, people have been watching the shows online and have been reaction on Twitter and other social media apps. And it has affected the popularity of a lot of top Tv shows. And that's what we will look at today. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more shows on the list.