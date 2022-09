Pakhi-Virat-Sai's love triangle

Television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the leading roles. They play Virat, Pakhi and Sai respectively. Their love triangle has kept everyone hooked to the screens. While there are quite a few netizens who also find this show cringe-worthy as of late on social media there have been many negative comments around Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The current storyline is that Sai, Virat's first wife has returned and now everyone is wondering what will happen with Pakhi, his second wife.