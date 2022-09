Virat questions Sai about Savi

Now, that Virat knows that Sai is alive, he also gets to know about Savi. She is Virat and Sai's daughter but he is unaware of it. Before the leap, it was shown that Sai cannot become pregnant. Thus, Virat has many questions for Sai. He wants to know who is the father of Savi. He will also see her with Jagtap and get furious. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor to replace Shailesh Lodha?