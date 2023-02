Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist: Virat-Pakhi's confrontation

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the top TV shows currently. Fans enjoy the madness that enfolds in Virat, Sai and Pakhi's lives. Currently, the storyline is about Sai entering Chavan house again. Her motive is to make Vinu feel that she is a good human being and not evil. Pakhi is not happy with it. In the episode, we see that Pakhi and Virat have a big confrontation as she tries to stop Sai from entering the Chavan house. Virat is now siding with Sai and will take a stand for her.