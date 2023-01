Upcoming twists in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

By now, everyone is familiar with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin currently stands second on the TRP charts. Fans are enjoying the drama that unfolds in the show every day. Currently, Sai is hunting for her son Vinu and there's a great build-up around it. Will she soon know the truth? What will happen next? Will Virat's life be a mess? Take a look.