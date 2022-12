Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twists

TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most well-known shows. It is among the top five in the TRP charts. The show starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma is discussed a lot on social media, with its storyline being loved and hated by the audience. The basic story is that Virat who was earlier married to Sai is now married to Pakhi. However, his heart is still with Sai and they are connected through their daughter Savi. But now he has responsibilities towards Pakhi and Vinayak. So what will happen next? Let's learn.