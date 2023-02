Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist: Sai thanks Virat

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai and Virat coming close to each other. He took care of her when she went through a mental trauma and that is why she will thank him. She will also request him to not make Vinayak go against her by making her the villain.