Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the leads in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show is a love triangle but essentially a love story of Sai and Virat. Pakhi was Virat’s former lover. Sai and Virat have a massive online fanbase. Of late, the show saw major differences cropping up between Sai and Virat. They had parted ways after which a leap was introduced in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Fans were hoping for an emotional reunion however, Virat turned his back on Sai. He doesn’t know the truth. The misunderstandings are increasing day-by-day, and fans are agitated. Well, gear up for more drama in Sai and Virat’s life.