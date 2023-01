Sai to know about her lost son Vinu

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat comes to know about his lost son Vinu, but decides to keep this secret with him for the sake of Pakhi. Sai unknowingly comes to know about Vinu and goes to find out the truth. Virat gets to know that Sai is all set to find the truth about Vinu and tells Anandi ji to not reveal details about Vinu. Sai reaches the hospital, but Virat convinces the doctor to not truth about Vinu. But, Sai will get to know the truth of Vinu.