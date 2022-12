Pakhi wants Virat to prove his love

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi, Neil Bhatt is Virat and Ayesha Singh is Sai. Virat is now married to Pakhi but he has feelings for Sai. Recently, all three met with an accident and Virat saved Sai. This left Pakhi hurt. She suffered many injuries but she is home now. Pakhi is upset with Virat as he did not try to save her. She wants him to prove his loyalty and love for her. She is heartbroken and wants Virat to prove that he considers her his wife, not Sai.