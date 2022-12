Upcoming spoilers in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The current plot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around Pakhi's accident. On the other hand, Sai promises Virat that she will save Pakhi and try her level best. Virat waits for Pakhi to regain consciousness and also shows gratitude to Sai for saving his wife. Virat holds Sai's hand and thanks her. Pakhi sees Virat and Sai holding each other's hands and feels heartbroken yet again. The makers of the show are trying their level best to keep viewers hooked to the screens. Here are some spoilers that will leave you eagerly waiting for upcoming episodes.