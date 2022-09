Image credit: Instagram/ Aria Sakaria/ Twitter

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aria cannot see Ayesha cry

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Sai (Ayesha Singh) lashing out at Savi (Aria) as she pestered her with questions about her father, Virat (Neil Bhatt). Sai had just faced Gulabrao and his dirty trick in front of the whole village and was very upset. She took out her anger on Savi in the heat of the moment. The scene was quite emotional and Ayesha had to yell at Aria and shake her by the shoulders in a fit of anger. It seems the scene was quite emotional for the two of them. Ayesha, in her character, was into tears. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BIG TWIST: Pakhi-Virat to ditch honeymoon; latter to have a SHOCKING face-off with Sai?