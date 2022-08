Image credit: Twitter

TV shows with unbearable tragedies: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin saw a five-year leap taking place. (the 5-year leap is quite common on ITV these days). Before the leap, Sai and Virat went their separate ways. Tbh, Sai and Virat have been more at loggerheads than in love and happy till now. Yet SaiRat fans want to see them together. Also, kids were brought into the show. Another tragic and a tried and tested formula was the lead character not being able to conceive. Sai had an issue with conceiving and hence a surrogacy track was introduced.