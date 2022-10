Ormax Most-liked Hindi TV shows: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Hola, it's Tuesday and the popularity rankings of each TV show are out, curated by Ormax Media, based on the audience's engagement with the popular TV shows. We have 10 most-liked Hindi TV shows on the list and a lot of popular TV shows such as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more are still getting minimum engagement. Other shows such as Imlie, Kundali Bhagya, Udaariyaan and more are not on the list at all. As usual, the first place is taken by none other than the ensemble cast sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Moreover, it's the Navratri season and we bet everyone is missing Dayaben a lot.