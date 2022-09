Actresses who confessed to being betrayed in love

It is difficult to talk about personal life in front of everyone. It requires a lot of courage for celebs to accept or confess something that hurts them. From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma, Anusha Dandekar, Sana Khan and other actresses who confessed to being betrayed in love. Have a look...