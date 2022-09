These actors returned to their show for gaining TRPs

The makers of popular TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Naagin 6, and more try their level best to keep their viewers entertained with their current storyline and plot. The makers often keep changing the story and characters of the show to gain more TRPs. Time and again, actors have quit the show due to various reasons. But the makers have regretted the decision. They have even brought back the actors to grab more TRPs.