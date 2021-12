Image credit: Instagram/Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s honeymoon pics

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married on November 30. They are now on a honeymoon in Rajasthan. Aishwarya took to Instagram to share some love-dovey pics with Neil. “Love is in the Jaisalmer,” read her caption. Both of them are looking really cute in the pics. Have a look at some of the pics.