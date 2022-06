Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt as Virat Chavan

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt faces huge criticism every now and then. Like every two weeks, there is a demand for a new male lead on the show. Fans feel that he is always suspicious about his better half, Sai which causes her unnecessary turmoil. Well, the writers should face some flak as the arc of Virat’s character has been rather haphazard. Neil Bhatt is not the only actor who faced ire for being a problematic and annoying male lead. Here is a look at some others…