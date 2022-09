Third Wheels in TV shows that fans HATE: The Shah family in Anupamaa

In one of the most popular TV shows, Anupamaa, we have Anu and Anuj as the main couple. Rupali Ganguly plays Anupamaa to Gaurav Khanna's Anuj. While Anupamaa was previously the daughter-in-law of the Shah family, being married to Vanraj, she later moved on with Anuj and found true love. However, despite marrying Anuj and having her whole family now, Anupamaa is still stuck up with the Shahs which is not giving her the time that she should spend with her new family.