Golden Globes 2023: Nomination list

Golden Globes 2023 nominees were announced on December 12, 2022, by George and Mayan Lopez. Later, the host was replaced owing to COVID-19 positive, and Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy were announced as the recipients. Best picture, drama: Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick Best picture, musical or comedy: Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Triangle of Sadness Best actress, drama: Cate Blanchett for Tar, Olivia Colman for Empire of Light, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Ana de Armas for Blonde, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans Best actor, drama: Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Hugh Jackman for The Son, Bill Nighy for Living, Jeremy Pope for The Inspection Best actress, musical or comedy: Lesley Manville for Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, Margot Robbie for Babylon, Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu, Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once Original song: Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Taylor Swift; Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, music by Alexandre Desplat; Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lady Gaga, BloodPop from Benjamin Rice, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Naatu Naatu from RRR, M.M. Keeravani.