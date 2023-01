Golden Globes 2023: Selena Gomez sets social media on fire with her stunning look

Hollywood star Selena Gomez who is the first-time nominee at the prestigious award ceremony Golden Globes left everyone jaw-drop with her Valentino purple gown. Her off-shoulder gown with bell sleeves did all the magic on the red carpet. She got nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Comedy and also for a Musical category for her role as Mabel on Only Murders in the Building.