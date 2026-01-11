Golden Globes 2026 Guide: Know its date, time, streaming details and likely winners

1/7





About Golden Globes 2026 This time, the show is hosted by Nikki Glaser and will celebrate the honour 2025’s best in film and television at the Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. The top 5 contenders are in the race to win the big prize that night.

When and where to watch the Golden Globes 2025? American viewers can watch the awards show live on CBS and also stream on Paramount+ on January 11, starting at 5 pm. The ceremony will be available on JioHotstar on January 12 from 6:30 am in India.

One Battle After Another (First contender) The movie is about a group of ex-revolutionaries, who reunite to rescue the daughter of their own after their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years. Paul Thomas Anderson directorial stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti and Benicio del Toro in key roles. It was released in theatres on September 26, 2025. The movie is expected to win Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Director, Best Actor (Musical or Comedy), and Supporting Performances categories.

The Secret Agent (Second contender) The film focuses on a technology expert, who flees from a mysterious past. He returns to his hometown in search of peace. He soon realises that the city is far from being a refugee. The movie stars Wagner Moura, Udo Kier, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Gabriel Leone, Hermila Guedes and Alice Carvalho in pivotal roles. It was released on November 6, 2025. It has a strong chance to take award- Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Hamnet (Third contender) The movie is about Agnes and William Shakespeare grappling with the grief of the 16th century after they lost their son to plague. Agnes finds the strength to care for her surviving children. Hamnet stars Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Noah Jupe, Joe Alwyn, Jacobi Jupe and Emily Watson in significant roles. The movie was released on November 26, 2025. It takes home the award of Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Marty Supreme (Fourth contender) The film focuses on a young man named Marty Mauser, who has a dream that no one respects. However, he goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness. Marty Supreme stars Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, Ronald Bronstein, Tyler, The Creator and Odessa A'zion in pivotal roles. Marty Supreme is set to be released in theatres on January 23, 2026. The film has the chance to win Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

