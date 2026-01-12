Golden Globes 2026 LIVE UPDATE: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas STEAL the show with...; Nikki Glaser looks gorgeous in...

1/7





83rd Golden Globe Awards 2026 The 83rd Golden Globe Awards 2026 have got off to a grand start, and there is an atmosphere of celebration in Hollywood. The event will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

2/7





Where to watch the 83rd Golden Globe Awards 2026? The Golden Globes 2026 is hosted by the famous American comedian Nikki Glaser. His witty style and confidence is making this evening even more special. Viewers in India can watch the award show live on JioCinema on Monday, January 12, 2026, allowing Indian fans to enjoy the grand event.

3/7





Stars at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards 2026 The glitter of the stars on the red carpet is worth seeing. Stars are arriving in great dress and style. Amidst the flashlights of the cameras and the crowd of the media, everyone is trying to win the hearts of the people with their looks. This evening is going to be full of fashion and glamour.

Advertisement

4/7





83rd Golden Globe Awards 2026 nominations This year's nominations include big names like Sinners, One Battle After Another, and Marty Supreme. The film has received much appreciation from the audience and the critics. Now it will be interesting to see which of them gets the Golden Globe trophy.

5/7





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also appeared on the red carpet and, as usual, gave couple goals. Priyanka wore a special Dior Haute Couture gown and completed her look with Bulgari jewellery. Nick Jonas looked extremely handsome. Both of them grabbed everyone's attention.

6/7





Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Selena Gomez arrived on the red carpet with her husband, Benny Blanco. Both of them looked very happy and excited. People loved Selena's smile and her chemistry with Benny. At the same time, host Nikki Glaser was also catching everyone's attention in a beautiful pink dress.

Advertisement

7/7



