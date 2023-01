Image credit: Twitter

RRR star cast at Golden Globes Awards 2023

It is one proud moment for all the Indians and the Indian Film Fraternity that an Indian film is nominated at the 80th Golden Globes Awards 2023. RRR is a period action drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR and is directed by master filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn make extended cameo appearances in the movie which has been the biggest blockbuster of 2022. And RRR has been winning hearts not just in India but across the globe. A lot of Hollywood celebs such as Russo Brothers, Jessica Chastain, Scott Derrickson, Edgar Wright, Joe Dante, James Gunn and many more are a fan of the movie. At the Golden Globes Awards 2023 red carpet, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli took the desi and family. Jr NTR looked dapper in a suit. Check out the pics here: