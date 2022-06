Image credit: Instagram

Paige Spiranac named the sexiest woman alive in 2022

Golf babe Paige Spiranac has been named as the 'Sexiest Woman Alive' in 2022 by Maxim. She has now appeared on the cover of their July/August edition, beating the likes of Dua Lipa and Ana de Armas among others. So without much ado, let's take a look at the ulta hot pictures of Paige Spiranac that will make you sweat.