Here's how much money Good Luck Jerry actors charged for the film!

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry is a black-comedy crime film which is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai, and Mahaveer Jain. The film will feature Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on 29 July 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. Do you know, how much money the actors of Good Luck Jerry have charged for the film? From Janhvi Kapoor to Deepak Dobriyal; here's how much money these actors charged for the movie.