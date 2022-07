Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor's breathless monochrome pics

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her newly released Good Luck Jerry. The black-comedy film by Siddharth Sengupta is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila starring Nayanthara. Good Luck Jerry had an OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is based on Jerry who gets into the business of cocaine smuggling and distribution in order to earn money for her mother's cancer treatment. Now, Y'all would have seen Janhvi in loads of bodycon outfits and dresses. Y'all would have also seen Janhvi in sarees, but this time, the beauty slipped into a sheer black saree and boy, she looks so stunning. Janhvi Kapoor aka Jerry's monochrome pictures in a sheer black saree will leave you breathless.