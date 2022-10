Goodbye costars Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan join Navya Naveli Nanda

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is going all out to promote her upcoming movie, Goodbye, given that it marks her Bollywood debut, and she’d be keen to create the same impact here as she has done in the Kannada and Telugu film industries. Amitabh Bachchan, understandably hasn’t been that active while promoting the film, which he usually isn’t these days given his age, but recently joined her for the ‘Banega Swasth India’ event perhaps because granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was also a part of it. Check out their pics below: