Goodbye movie team at Lalbuaucha Raja Ganpati

The Goodbye trailer, which dropped earlier today, showcased a truly heartwarming story about family, relationships and celebrating life in general, told through the lens of an Indian family that any lower or higher middle-class Indian family could relate to. After the trailer launch, the lead actress of Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna, along with costar Neena Gupta and producer Ekta Kapoor visited Lalbuaucha Raja Ganpati to seek the deity’s blessings. Check out the pics below: