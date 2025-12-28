Govinda’s onscreen sister-in-law looks unrecognizable after 35 years; what is she doing now?

Bhabhi starring Govinda
It has been 26 years since Govinda’s classic film Bhabhi was released. Even today, people remember Bhanupriya as Govinda’s on-screen sister-in-law and have not forgotten her innocence and on-screen chemistry in the film.
The 1999 film Bhabhi, starring Govinda, made Bhanupriya an overnight star. Today, the actress is away from films. Let's find out where the beautiful actress Bhanupriya is now and what she is doing these days.
Bhabhi proved to be a very special film for Bhanupriya’s career. In the film, she played the role of Kamini (Sita), Govinda’s on-screen sister-in-law.
She got this film at a time when Govinda was a superstar of comedy and family drama films, while Bhanupriya was still quite new to the industry. Playing Govinda’s sister-in-law brought her immense attention. Her pairing with Govinda was loved by audiences.
Bhanupriya’s innocence, emotional acting, and her chemistry with Govinda played a major role in making Bhabhi a hit. This role gave her a memorable identity. The film took her image to new heights and secured a special place for her in the hearts of viewers.
Bhanupriya’s real name is Manga Bhanu. Her first Hindi film was Dosti Dushmani. Apart from Bhabhi, she also delivered strong performances in films like Insaf Ki Pukar, Khudgarz, Mar Mitenge, Tamacha, Suryaa, Daav Pech, Garibon Ka Daata, Kasam Vardi Ki, and Zahreelay.
At the peak of her career, she went against her family’s wishes and married NRI businessman Adarsh Kaushal in 1998. After marriage, she settled in California and distanced herself from films.
In 2002, she gave birth to a daughter named Abhinaya. After her daughter’s birth, Bhanupriya made a brief comeback. However, she had been living separately from her husband since 2005. In 2018, her husband passed away due to cardiac arrest.
Bhanupriya has now completely stepped away from Hindi films. The charm she had during Bhabhi has changed over time. She lives in California and visits India only occasionally. She now runs a yoga center with her daughter and leads a calm and comfortable life. Her look has also changed significantly over the years.
