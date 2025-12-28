Govinda’s onscreen sister-in-law looks unrecognizable after 35 years; what is she doing now?

1/8





Bhabhi starring Govinda It has been 26 years since Govinda’s classic film Bhabhi was released. Even today, people remember Bhanupriya as Govinda’s on-screen sister-in-law and have not forgotten her innocence and on-screen chemistry in the film.

Bhabhi made Bhanupirya’s career… Bhabhi proved to be a very special film for Bhanupriya’s career. In the film, she played the role of Kamini (Sita), Govinda’s on-screen sister-in-law.

Bhabhi bought immense attention for... She got this film at a time when Govinda was a superstar of comedy and family drama films, while Bhanupriya was still quite new to the industry. Playing Govinda’s sister-in-law brought her immense attention. Her pairing with Govinda was loved by audiences.

What worked? Bhanupriya’s innocence, emotional acting, and her chemistry with Govinda played a major role in making Bhabhi a hit. This role gave her a memorable identity. The film took her image to new heights and secured a special place for her in the hearts of viewers.

Bhanupriya’s real name Bhanupriya’s real name is Manga Bhanu. Her first Hindi film was Dosti Dushmani. Apart from Bhabhi, she also delivered strong performances in films like Insaf Ki Pukar, Khudgarz, Mar Mitenge, Tamacha, Suryaa, Daav Pech, Garibon Ka Daata, Kasam Vardi Ki, and Zahreelay.

What made her quit films? At the peak of her career, she went against her family’s wishes and married NRI businessman Adarsh Kaushal in 1998. After marriage, she settled in California and distanced herself from films.

Manga Bhanu’s kids In 2002, she gave birth to a daughter named Abhinaya. After her daughter’s birth, Bhanupriya made a brief comeback. However, she had been living separately from her husband since 2005. In 2018, her husband passed away due to cardiac arrest.

