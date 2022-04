Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Kiara Advani looks pretty at GQ Awards 2022

Kiara Advani is currently among the hottest and most popular divas in tinsel town. Post the super success of Shershaah, Kiara Advani's popularity has increased major folds. And well, she is quite a stunner in the fashion industry too. At GQ Awards 2022, Kiara Advani nailed it in a green gown with a slit that went all the way up to her upper thigh. Her dress was from the label Aadnevik. She kept it simple by going zero on accessories. Sleek hair and perfect make-up, Kiara managed to make heads turn.