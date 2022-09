Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Bollywood divas glam-up GQ Best Dressed 2022

The GQ Best Dressed 2022 event is currently underway and Bollywood divas such as Nora Fatehi, Esha Gupta, Pooja Hegde, Rhea Chakraborty, Amyra Dastur and others have put their most fashionable foot forward at the red carpet. Take a look.