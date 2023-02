Grammys 2023 best and worst dressed

The 65th annual Grammy Awards is here and it was held in Los Angeles on February 5. The Grammy Awards is one of the most prestigious music events which was hosted by Trevor Noah and popular A-listers Hollywood celebrities walked down the red carpet in their best styles. The Grammy Awards is well-known for its red carpet looks of celebrities as they manage to turn heads in style. From Taylor Swift, Cardi B to Harry Styles; a look at celebrities' best and worst looks was witnessed on the red carpet. Have a look...