Image credit: Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary’s first salary

It’s Gurmeet Choudhary’s 38th birthday today. The actor has been ruling the small screens for the past many years, and he is trying to make a mark in Bollywood as well. The actor has been in the industry for around 18 years, and today, on his birthday here are some lesser-known facts about the actor. Gurmeet started his journey as a model Rs. 1500 which he received for featuring in an ad. Well, we have to say that the actor has surely come a long way…