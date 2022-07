Bhagyashree Patwardhan and Himalaya Dasani

Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree Patwardhan was 21 years old when she tied the knot with Himalaya Dasani. The two fell in love when they were in school. They had gone for a trip from the school when Himalaya proposed to Bhagyashree and she said yes. Bhagyashree's parents were against the marriage and the couple eloped to tie the knot.