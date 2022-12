Image credit: Instagram

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's honeymoon diaries

Actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with with Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022. It was a lavish wedding that spanned over a few days. It took place in Rajasthan and had all the royal feels. Now, their pictures from their honeymoon are going viral on social media. Their pictures will make you grave for a holiday instantly.