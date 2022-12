Image credit: Instagram

Hansika Motwani shares unseen pictures from her wedding Sufi night

Hansika Motwani and her long-time boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya tied the knot at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace on December 4 and their wedding pictures have already gone viral on social media. And now Hansika has shared some unseen pictures from the Sufi night and she looked no less than an ancient Indian queen.