Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya wedding details

Popular actress Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with fiance-businessman Sohael Kathuriya in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Pictures and videos from the pre-wedding festivities are going viral on social media. The bride-to-be was beaming with joy at her mehendi ceremony and chose to wear a red and yellow ethnic outfit. While Sohael donned a peach and cream ethnic look. The actress was seen dancing and singing at her mehendi function. Hansika and Sohael were seen enjoying their pre-wedding festivities and we could not take our eyes off them.