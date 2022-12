Image credit: Instagram

Hansika Motwani ties the knot

The BIG DAY of Hansika Motwani is 4th December 2022. The day she got married to Sohael Kathuriya at the Mundota Fort in Rajasthan. The wedding was a grand one with loads of special guests in attendance. After a dreamy proposal in Paris near the Eiffel Tower, Hansika and Sohael have been the talk of the town for the last couple of weeks. The last couple of days has been quite busy for Hansika and Sohael due to the wedding and pre-wedding functions. And finally, they tied the knot last night in the most special manner. Here are some of the inside pics from Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya's wedding ceremony.