Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's candid pictures

Hansika took to her Instagram page and shared the first pictures with her husband Sohael from their wedding and it is all about happiness and joy. They were head over heels in love couple celebrated love together and enjoyed every moment of their D-Day. Also Read - Hansika Motwani- Sohael Khaturiya Wedding: Check out dreamy pictures and videos of the new couple [Watch Video]