Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor on April 24, 2022. She had made a pineapple cake for beau Ranbir years back on his birthday and later made a zucchini sabzi with her chefs Dilip and Karol. There are reports that Alia made halwa for the pehli rasoi ritual. Also Read - Katrina Kaif gets THIS super expensive gift from hubby Vicky Kaushal on their FIRST wedding anniversary