Caring and proud husband Abhinav Shukla

The duo made their fans super happy when they said that they have fall in love with each other all over again thanks to Bigg Boss 14. When Abhinav was asked that whether he is ok if he is only known as Rubina Dilaik's husband to people, he replied, I have been brought up in a family where my father will ask each family member’s advice and approval before taking any important decision, even though when we were kids he will ask our advice. So for me, a family decision is a family decision. It's not a man's or a woman’s decision. Equality starts at home.