Teenage Ajay Devgn gets rescued by father Veeru Devgan and his stuntmen

As per some sources, Ajay Devgn had a gang – nothing notorious though – as a teenager and they used to drive around with swag and speed in cars on bikes across Mumbai’s posh Bandra and Juhu areas back in the day. On one such occasion, Ajay’s car hit allegedly another, which happened to be that of a politician’s son, who also happened to be present with his own group and word is that a huge fight ensued, with the politician’s son apparently calling for reinforcements. Seeing they were outnumbered, one of Ajay’s friends got in touch with his father, and in no time, Veeru Devgan landed at the spot with a sizeable group of his stuntmen – all trained fighters and tough nuts – and, it’s said that they proceeded to lay out a thorough pasting on the opposite side.