Sara Ali Khan is a mirror image of her momy Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan and Amrit Singh make for the coolest mother-daughter duo in tinsel town. From taking trips together to cracking jokes - they enjoy each other's company to the fullest. Well, their resemblance is indeed uncanny. Sara sure seems to have inherited the most beautiful features of Amrita. On her birthday, here's looking at their pictures that prove that Sara is a mirror image of her mom. The pictures will leave you pleasantly surprised.